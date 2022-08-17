2023: Mr. Macaroni urges Nigerians not to vote foolishly

A few days after Popular Nigerian Comedian, Mr. Macaroni, said he’s not endorsing any presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections, some supporters of Peter Obi have confronted him to stop hiding and publicly declare his choice for president in 2023.

Reacting to this he tweeted, “You people are sha stupid with this your ‘Hiding’ narrative. Na for hiding dem dehumanize me? Constant attacks from then till now!! If not endorsing a political candidate means I am hiding, then yes I am hiding!”

“VOTE WISELY!! That is the only movement I am championing! For every-time I encourage The Great Nigerian Youths to vote wisely, some certain people are always angry. Ok, let me try something else. Don’t Vote Foolishly!

“Nigerians want growth and development!! That can only happen when good people are in power.

“Killings and kidnappings, poor health care system, poor educational system, unstable power supply, adequate job opportunities, destabilization of the economy, etc.

“We must stop recycling the same set of people!! Let’s try something new!”