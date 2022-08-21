2023: Minister pledges to work for APC victory in elections

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has pledged to work assiduously towards ensuring victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

The Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department of FCT, Obinna Ogwuegbu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the Minister gave the assurance at the inauguration of the North Central Youth Campaign Council of APC.

She said that the campaign council under her leadership would work daily to mobilise support for APC across the nooks and crannies of the North Central and beyond.

This, Aliyu said, was with a view to consolidating the successes of the party in 2023.

Aliyu assured, ” APC is the party of the Nigerian people, for the Nigerian people and to the Nigerian people.

”The mammoth crowd at this inauguration was a testament to the strong voice of the people and a tonic for me to set to work and do what I know best.

”We will reach out to fellow countrymen, the owners of the party to once again come and let us continue to build the blocks of peace, development, unity and progress,” the minister said.

Earlier, the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, urged Aliyu to deploy her wealth of experience political sagacity, motherly and conciliatory disposition to drive activities of the council towards a total consolidation of the party’s strength in the zone.

Adamu, who extolled the sterling and pragmatic qualities of the minister whom he described as his daughter, urged her to be unrelenting in her drive to improve service delivery in the FCT.

This, according to him, will further endear the party to the residents of the FCT.

”And as you further wear another hat as Chairman of the North Central Youth Campaign Council, you should continue and sustain your doggedness in your patriotic quests,” he urged.

The Minister attended the event in company of FCT Mandate Secretaries Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department, Senior Aides, Associates, supporters.

There was also a massive representation of party faithful from All the North Central States of Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Niger and the FCT.