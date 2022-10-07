2023: Those who mismanaged economy using hunger as weapon – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has said those who mismanaged the nation’s economy were using hunger as a weapon, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Consequently, the Christian body called on governments at all levels to address the problem of poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

This was contained in a communique signed by Rev. Yakubu Pam, Chairman, and Sunday Oibe, Secretary General, issued during the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the body in Kaduna.

The meeting, presided over by the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Yakubu Pam, deliberated on a wide range of issues affecting Christians in northern states of the country.

The communique read: “Some of the issues deliberated upon include the harsh economic situation in the country which has brought about mass poverty and hunger among millions of Nigeria; the 2023 general elections; insecurity; and the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

”CAN expressed deep worry over hunger and poverty in the land. Our weak economy has thrown millions of Nigerians into abject poverty and hunger.

“Life is becoming a living hell as people struggle to make ends meet. Almost on a daily basis, prices of food and essential items are on the increase. Many families can barely get one square meal in a day.”

“There is no denying the fact that there is poverty and hunger in the land. The reality on the ground is evident for all to see. Poverty and hunger affect all spheres of life. It fuels criminality and crime; it affects education; it affects quality healthcare. Hunger affects citizens’ political choices.

“Already those who mismanaged the economy are using hunger as a weapon as the 2023 general election approaches. We call on governments at all levels to address the problem of poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

CAN, therefore, calls on Nigerians to ensure that the 2023 elections are conducted under a peaceful atmosphere without rancour.

“Election is not war. No politician is worth dying for. No one should take the laws into his or her hands. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should ensure that the elections are free, fair and credible.”

“Northern CAN is deeply concerned about the prolonged strike by ASUU. We called on the university teachers and the federal government to resolve their differences in the best interest of the nation and the future of our children.

“Insecurity: Northern CAN commends our gallant military and other security agencies for the ongoing efforts to crush bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements unleashing mayhem on Nigerians, especially, in the north.

“We are happy with the release of the remaining 23 abducted victims of the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train. We wish to appeal to the security agencies to take urgent steps to free many people who are still being held captive by terrorists.

“In some communities, bandits demand millions of naira from the villagers before they are allowed to access their farms. We call on the federal government to take more drastic actions against the criminals.”