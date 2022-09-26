2023: NBC reads riot act, warns against hate speech

The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has read the riot act to operators in Nigeria’s broadcast industry, ahead of the kick-off of political campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a sensitisation forum on political broadcasting in Abuja, the Director-General of the NBC, Mr Balarabe Ilelah, advised against the use of hate speech during the campaign.

He warned that the Commission would not hesitate to sanction any individual and organisation that breaches the broadcasting codes.

The Commission threatened to shut down broadcast stations that run fowl to the NBC broadcast code.

The ongoing forum on political broadcasting in Abuja is a grand finale of a sensitisation exercise embarked on by the NBC, ahead of the campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

The meeting in Abuja is attended by heads of broadcast media organisations, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and the Nigeria Police Force.