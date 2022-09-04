2023: NIDCOM boss cautions diaspora Nigerians over campaign fund

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has cautioned Nigerians living in the Diaspora against flouting the country’s laws in their bid to raise campaign funds in support of presidential candidates of their choice.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the warning during the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA) held at the Nigeria Consulate in New York yesterday.

This year’s meeting, monitored virtually by newsmen in Abuja was titled: “NIDOA Renaissance: Leveraging on New Generation Leadership.

“I have been hearing stories that you are going to raise this money for one person or the other person. “Whatever you do, don’t break the laws, of elections and funding in Nigeria. I think that is very important.

“So, I won’t encourage you to break any law relating to political funding; you know how it is operated in America.”

“Ensure you observe the laws also in Nigeria. So as we move on, I can guarantee you that under this administration, we will continue to protect our Diasporans.

“I urge you as the president always says three things; be good ambassadors, obey the laws of whatever countries you are and let us continue to be proud of you and what you are doing, ” she said.

However, she urged Diaspora Nigerians not to be disappointed that they won’t be voting in the 2023 general elections.

The NIDCOM Chairman appealed to them to intensify effort to engage the National Assembly so that Diaspora voting could be passed into law.

“I know that you can’t vote in 2023, but don’t be disappointed. Rather, you need to work harder to lobby the National Assembly to make it possible for the Diasporans to be able to vote.

“However, you have the voice and use your voice to urge all eligible voters to vote,” she said.

It would be recalled that members of the National Assembly recently voted against the Bill seeking to provide for Diaspora voting in the constitution.

She assured members of NIDOA of the commission’s robust partnership.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of NIDOA, Tope Esan, said the organisation’s mission is to promote the spirit of patriotism, networking, and cooperation among Nigerians in the Diaspora for their individual and collective success in the countries of the Americas where they reside.

He said they are also on mission to mobilise the vast resources of manpower, technological know-how and wealth of knowledge among Nigerians in the Diaspora towards building a greater Nigeria. Esan, hinted that the present board, after a SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat) analysis, identified a 3-pronged approach to the present challenges facing the organisation.

“The focus areas are NIDOA image redemption, strategic partnerships and giving back to Nigeria and growing NIDOA’s base,” he said.

Some of the activities at the event include a morning breakfast meeting with state’s legislators, an afternoon AGM session of members and chapters represented and an evening gala and dinner for members and the community at large.

Participants also used the occasion to pay a tribute to the Edo-born professor, Joseph Igietseme, former chief of the Molecular Pathogenesis Laboratory, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta, Georgia in 2002, and the President of NIDOA in South Savannah, Georgia Chapter, who died in May 24, 2022.

Representatives of NIDOA from Sao Paulo, Brazil; Calgary, Canada; Washington, DC; Savannah, Georgia; Columbus, Ohio; Minnesota; New Jersey and New York were in attendance.