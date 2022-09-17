2023: Niger Delta youths endorse Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa

Youths across the nine Niger Delta states on Friday in Asaba, Delta State endorsed the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for next year’s election.

The youths, under the aegis of Niger Delta Ethnic Youth Alliance (NDEYA) said the Atiku-Okowa ticket is the only ticket that could rescue Nigeria from its present myriad of challenges.

According to the youths who stormed Asaba in their numbers, the former vice president, Atiku, and Okowa who is the current governor of Delta Stat, possess the requisite experience, enviable track record of performance and the capacity to deliver Nigeria from insecurity, unemployment, poverty, disunity, economic woes and other challenges.

President of the group, Mr. Alex Idu while addressing the enthusiastic youths at the endorsement ceremony, urged them to go back to their various communities with the rescue Nigeria message of the Atiku-Okowa ticket.

Idu said NDEYA comprised of articulate young Nigerians with the aim to project, and actualise Atiku-Okowa presidency come 2023.

“NDEYA has studied and taken into cognisance the social, economic, political and developmental strides that Atiku and Okowa have brought into governance.

“We are confident that Atiku and Okowa is the sure bet that have the requisite knowledge, political will, experience and capacity to catapult Nigeria from its current state of helplessness and hopelessness to our dream country of sustainable peace and security, development and prosperity.

“I want to use this medium to call on Nigerian youths most especially from the Niger Delta region to mobilise, support and vote massively for the Atiku-Okowa ticket come 2023,” he said.

Idu said Governor Okowa’s laudable performance in the areas of urban renewal, job and wealth creation, infrastructure development among others, would be escalated to the federal to curb raging insecurity and massive unemployment if Nigerians elect the Atiku-Okowa next year.

The Commissioner For Youth Hon Ifeanyi Egwunyenga also noted that Atiku Okowa Presidential ticket is for the betterment of Nigeria youths.

He commended the Delta State Governor for lifting unemployed youths from poverty through the state entrepreneurship programs.

Other speakers including Nzete Anselm, Michael Ozegbe, Senior Special Assistant Isaac Omumedia, Special Assistant to the Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success and Godswill Gbeinbo insisted that the PDP presidential ticket remained the most youth friendly ticket in the 2023 race, urging Nigerian youths to support and mobilise for the ticket for a more secured and assured future.