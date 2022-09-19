2023: Nigerian professionals endorses APC candidate

Professionals under the aegis of Nigeria Professionals’ Forum (NPF) have declared their support for presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The professionals said their support for Tinubu and Shettima follows consultation with stakeholders on their political alignment as 2023 approaches.

Director-General Richard Okon spoke yesterday when he visited National Director-General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, in Lagos.

He said several milestones are associated with the former Lagos governor, as a leader, mentor, administrator and nationalist

“If you look across the country today, there are only a few people who can match Asiwaju’s pedigree in terms of administrative prowess and leadership dexterity. This is a man who laid the foundation for the modern Lagos we are proud to associate with today,

Bamigbade thanked Okon and the forum for identifying with the party and it’s presidential candidate, and promised they will not regret their support.

He expressed the council’s readiness to continue to raise the bar of effective leadership by mobilising support to the candidates.