2023: Nigerian youths call for issue-based campaigns, not sentiment

Nigerian youths have urged politicians to make their campaigns issue-based as against sentiments, as campaigns towards the 2023 elections begin the coming week.

They said manifestos should be based on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) in the country, in terms of education, poverty eradication, equality and lots more.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Founder, Follow the Money, Hamzat Lawal, who made the call said issues of ending poverty, hunger, providing justice, equity and fairness are some of the problems plaguing the country which young people want to hear candidates’ remedies to.

Lawal made the call in Abuja at a hangout organised by Follow the Money, marking the Global week to #Act4SDGs, which brought together stakeholders to reconnect over the SDG goals.

He said, “We know that in a few weeks campaigns will start in Nigeria and this week is World Democracy Week.

“We want to use this opportunity to say that as campaigns start and in the spirit of flipping the script, we must ensure that campaign messages are based on issues, not sentiments and do away with voter apathy by encouraging voters to collect their PVS’s and turn out on election day.

“For us as Follow the Money, we would be mobilising over 20,000 observers across Nigeria, not only to send the message of the SDG’s but to inform the electoral process so our democracy will be stronger.”

“Flipping the script is about organising and mobilising more young people through education and sensitisation, using digital technology.”

Executive Director Dean Initiative, Semiye Michael, said organisations are trying to mobilise actions and make statements to leaders, holding them to their promises.