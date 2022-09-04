2023: Nigerians urged not to vote based on religion, ethnicity

Ahead of 2023 general elections, a socio-cultural group, Ogbako Umunwayi Igbo Worldwide, OUIW, on Sunday called on Nigerians not to vote for any presidential candidate based on religion or ethnicity.

OUIW, President and founder, EziAda Ifeoma Nwadike, made this appeal while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, regarding the forthcoming 2023 elections.

According to them, avoiding religion and ethnicity in deciding who becomes the next president would help to enthrone strong and viable leadership for the growth of the country.

The Igbo women said: “The youth must think deeply and ruminate on one who is best suited for leadership positions at all levels, irrespective of their religious inclinations so that the country would have strong leadership that could deliver. Every electioneering period they recycle the same old leaders, doing the same harm to our country. They say the youths are the leaders of tomorrow but look at those youths roaming around in abject poverty.

“Lots of them have worked so hard to acquire education but they can’t find good jobs and they go abroad to seek greener pastures. Some of them have even died in the wilderness to try to better their lives and family. For how long are we going to be like this and for how long will Nigeria continue to bleed and continue to neglect? the future of our country is at stake.

“How much are we in debt in Nigeria, the money borrowed what was the money used for? Was it for electricity or good road, factories? I don’t know if we ask these questions. The 2023 election is around the corner, it’s not about a political party. Political parties have nothing to contribute to good governance.”

“Everything that has to do with good governance is centred around good head carrying the governance of the country. A knowledgeable head, a credible head that has a vision and mission to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria. That’s the personality we should look out for and not the political party. This time around is not for politicians or Nigerians. If you’re in Nigeria get up from your slumber. We can’t be doing the same thing and expect a different result unless we take a stand to make it better.

“We want to obediently stop the bleeding of Nigeria. We want to obediently restore the security of lives and property in the country. We want to obediently empower our women and youths. We want obediently to make Nigeria a place of pride and the giant of Africa.

“Sure you get your PVC and get ready to vote and when you vote get ready to defend it. To the Youths of Nigeria, this is your time to act. it’s now or never. The change we desire for our country is right here with us.”