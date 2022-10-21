2023: Northern group throws support for Bola Tinubu’s economic blueprint

A Northern group under the auspices of Arewa Solidarity Group (ASG), has indicated its support for the economic blueprint of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Isa Ahmed, Leader of the group, disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference in Kaduna.
According to the leader, Tinubu’s blueprint on economy would not only improve the economy of the nation but, also will boost the living standard of the citizens.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Chimaroke Nnamani: No money missed from Enugu coffers
- 2023: Josef Onoh, Joe Igbokwe make Bola Tinubu’s South East campaign council list
- 2023: Why APC will retain power in Kwara – lawmaker
- Kaduna APC chieftain: No party that does not hire crowds for rallies
- Bauchi 2023: Bala Mohammed warns PDP members against anti-party activities
- 2023: Lagos assembly member denies plotting against speaker
- Delta North 2023: Protesters storm INEC, kick against nomination of Peter Nwaoboshi
- Udom Emmanuel: PDP’ll win Akwa Ibom in 2023
- 2023: Northern elders disown Atiku Abubakar’s ‘don’t vote Yoruba, Igbo’ comment
- Aisha Buhari: Voices of Nigerian women must be heard loud, clear in 2023
“Just like Tinubu had said, our major economic challenges are underinvestment and effective management, and these are what he should be looking at, if emerged as the president of the nation come 2023,” it said.
Ahmed said that such vision was achievable in view of building indivisible shared values of patriotism, equity, justice and brotherhood.
He noted the APC flag bearer had reiterated that his administration would be business-friendly, adding that Tinubu was determined to support private businesses in the country and attract Foreign Direct Investment to create jobs.
Ahmed who urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s presidential ambition further stated that his economic blueprint would promote businesses in sectors including: banking, telecommunication industry, amongst others.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Kaduna APC denies sending thugs to disrupt Atiku Abubakar’s rally
- Police arraign Ebonyi Labour Party’s candidate over ‘incitement’
- Court nullifies two APC primaries in Yobe
- Nyesom Wike: How ‘detractors’ stopped Benue, Abia’s CBN funds because Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu are supporting me
- Atiku Abubakar campaign: Nigerians cannot trust Bola Tinubu with power
- 2023: NHRC tasks political parties on hate speech
- CSOs, stakeholders vow to fight corruption ahead of 2023 general election
- Osun: CUPP warns APC against threat to destabilize Ademola Adeleke’s incoming government
- Abiola Oshodi: Bola Tinubu the financial expert needed for Nigeria’s revenue reform
- Kaduna APC slams Timi Frank, demands retraction on alleged PDP rally attack