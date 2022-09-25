2023: Northern Yoruba group assures Bola Tinubu of 20 million votes

Ahead of the 2023 election , a group under the aegies of the Northern Yoruba Agenda for Tinubu (NOYAT), has assured the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of 20 million votes and pledged it unalloyed support for the actualisation of Tinubu presidential ambition.

The Northern Yourba group said they have network across the 19 northern states, including the Federal Capital Territory, and mechanism has already been put in place across the northern region to sensitize the citizens on the reason why Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be the next president of the country come 2023,” the group

Speaking during a peace summit and special prayer organised for Bola Tinubu and the Kaduna state APC gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Uba Sani at the weekend in Kaduna, the National Coordinator of the group, Hon. AbdulRasheed Adekeye explained that the group’s support for Tinubu and Shettima was based on their track records.

According to the national coordinator, the NOYAT’s position to support the APC presidential candidate was based on principles and ideological conviction and not on tribal sentiments.

” We pitch our tent with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, as it was already being demostrated by the Northern APC Governors.”

” We believe in the capacity of Tinubu and Shettima, and this, is because of the legacies that the duo left behind in Lagos and Borno states respectively as governors.

” We are never in doubt of Tinubu and Shettima’s capacity to lead the country to an enviable position that will meet the yearnings of Nigerians,” Adekeyele emphasized.

He therefore called on Nigerians to support the presidential ambition of Tinubu, adding that Nigerians must not allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians who do not mean well for the country.

Also, at the event, a special prayer was observed on behalf of Tinubu, Shettima and Uba Sani with notable northern based Yoruba clergies and traditional title holders in attendance seeking God’s favour for victory. While video CD dedicated to Tinubu was also launched.