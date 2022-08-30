2023: Nyesom Wike hits at ‘Rivers rapist’ at Ibrahim Shekarau’s homecoming in Kano

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, took a swipe at an unnamed ‘rapist’ and member of the Peoples Democratic Party who was present at an event in Kano State on Monday to receive the Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at the commissioning of the Ogbunabali Sandfilled Area in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Newsmen had reported that Shekarau in May left the All Progressives Congress after a fallout with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Shekarau joined the NNPP but barely three months later, he dumped the party after a fallout with its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso; and returned to the PDP where he was a member in 2014.

Shekarau was on Monday readmitted into the PDP at an elaborate event in Kano attended by the party’s bigwigs including the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; the party’s Board of Trustees chairman, Walid Jibrin; former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, amongst others.

Commenting on the event, Wike, who was not at the homecoming of Shekarau in Kano said, “I was watching television yesterday (Monday) when they went to Kano to receive Shekarau. I saw one rapist from Rivers State sitting at the back where he went to join them to receive Shekarau but I asked him; ‘How many people have you made to join your party in your state?’

“You have gone to receive somebody somewhere but you have not made efforts to receive other people to join your own party in your state. You like when food is ready, you’ll go but for you to cook, it is where people have cooked that you go to eat the food but you won’t cook your own,” he said.

“As people who want the party to win or who want their candidate to win the election, what role are you playing in your state to make sure your party wins the election? How many people have you been able to galvanise, mobilise them for them to leave their party to join your party? That is to show you are committed, willing and ready to make your party win an election.”