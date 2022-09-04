2023: Nyesom Wike’s aide refutes allegation of plan to kill PDP chieftains

With the internal wrangling in the Rivers state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, still raging, the Chief of staff to the Rivers State governor, Engr. Emeka Woke, has faulted the allegation that the life of Senator Lee Maeba and other estranged politicians in the state were under threat.

The Chief of Staff refuted the allegation during the grand finale of the state-wide Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) collection sensitization rally in Opobo/Nkprp local government area of the state weekend.

Woke stated that there was no such plan to clampdown or eliminate any person in the State, as such character is not in the DNA of the present administration and urged those who are not popular and vast in grassroot politics, to leave it for those who know the game, rather than making frivolous claims.

“On my way here, I read from newspaper, one man that is unable to come home, called Ledogo, saying he will not come home again to campaign for PDP presidential candidate. He said the reason that he will not come was because I held a meeting in Government House that anytime he comes to Rivers State, he should be killed.

“My brothers, such thing did not happen and it will not happen. Any person that cannot come to Rivers State should look for a better excuse and not killing excuse.”

Woke further added: “This government, we don’t kill anybody. We have never and will never kill anybody. Please if you don’t have strength, tell your people that you don’t have strength.”

When contacted on telephone, Lee Maeba said “the story was on facebook on the 25th of April by one Macpherson. Why didn’t the government respond to that on the frequency it responded to my statement? Facebook is a credible social media platform, if it was a false story, why didn’t facebook pull it down? It is over a week and government house never responded and that was why I had to alert the public”, Maeba said.

The Chief of Staff also took a swipe at the former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, for claiming that Governor Wike’s administration has done nothing for the Opbo/Nkoro LGA.

He wondered why Dakuku, who served as a Commissioner for Works under the Chibuike Amaechi’s administration and never made any effort to advance work on the Opobo axis of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Unity Road, from the point the administration of Dr. Peter Odili stopped work.

“Before he became commissioner, the former governor of the State, Dr. Peter Odili, had initiated this laudable project, the Unity Road to run from Ogoni, Andoni and Opobo and then he stopped in 2007. From October 2007, when your son (Dakuku) became Commissioner for Works until May, 2011, four good years, he did not add one meter to the road.

Woke, said it was unbelievable that Dakuku, who got a contract for Opobo shore protection and embezzled funds, could still have the audacity to accuse the Wike’s administration that has linked the entire Opobo/Nkoro island to the rest of the State by road, of doing nothing for the council.

“This is not campaign, but at campaign time, we will inform you that he (Dakuku) was given contract. The only thing that he was asked to do for his people, shore protection, he embezzled the money and that contract was not executed. So, when the time comes, we will tell Opobo who is their real son, because I don’t believe that an indigene of Opobo will hate Opobo so much.”

He noted that all Dakuku said during a gathering of few APC members in Opobo last week, was his usual tantrum against governor Wike, in order to gain relevance in the political space.

“You know, in Rivers State, anybody in opposition that is aspiring to get any position, no matter how little that aspiration is, the only qualification for you to aspire is to come out and abuse Wike. When you come and abuse Wike and say Wike didn’t do this, Wike did not do that, then you can