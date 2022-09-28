2023: Oba Ogunwusi hails Peter Obi’s youth development drive

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday, commended the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for making youth development the thrust of his agenda.

The monarch, who said this while playing host to the former Anambra State Governor at his Palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, stressed that any society seeking progress must prioritise youth development and capacity building.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The Ooni said: “Right from my first day as the Ooni, I openly dedicated this revered throne to the youth population and I have been matching the promise up with actions in form of programmes and several initiatives geared towards empowering our youths because they are our future.

“I am glad that you recognise that fact and I pray that God Almighty grants your heart desires.”

Earlier in his address, Mr Obi, who thanked the Ooni for the warm reception, urged the electorate to see beyond religious and tribal sentiments while choosing the next leaders for the country in 2023.

The LP candidate, who lamented the current state of the nation, advised Nigerians to choose a better future for themselves by voting for the right set of leaders.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

His words: “To the Nigerian youths, it is now your turn to take this country from them, choose the right leader that would take the country to the promised land. Nobody is entitled to take it from you, if they give you money, take it, they are only paying part of their debt.

“Nobody should vote for me because I am an Igbo man, southeasterner or because of my religion. There is no tribe where people are eating free food, buying bread cheaper or exempted from the excruciating hardship currently being experienced in the land.”