Governor Dapo Abiodun says he would not be distracted by any person who has a problem with self-delusion, noting that “Ogun State is not anybody’s inheritance”.

Abiodun, apparently responding to a statement credited to his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, that the 2019 governorship election was rigged in favour of the incumbent governor, said he would rather focus on his mandate and not join issues with anyone who wants to play God.

Amosun had, on Friday, said the election that produced Abiodun was fraudulent, vowing that he would ensure the removal of the governor come 2023.

But speaking with newsmen shortly after the grand finale of the 50th anniversary of the Abeokuta Club, the governor called on the people of Ogun to ignore his predecessor, insisting that he would not join issues with him.

“I will not be distracted by any person or persons who have a problem with self-delusion. I will not be distracted by any person who does not appreciate that Ogun State is not anybody’s father’s inheritance, we are all stakeholders in these commonwealth called Ogun”, he said.

“I am not going to join issues with anyone that wants to play God; I will leave them to God, God can deal with whoever is challenging His authority and wanted to play God. All I can say is that what we stand for in Ogun State is administration that is committed to providing purposeful leadership and purposeful infrastructural development across the length and breadth of the state”.

Abiodun, who noted that his administration would continue to be against campaign of discord that would disrupt the peace and continued development of the state, added that his administration remained committed to the development of all sectors of the state economy.

He, however, expressed his disappointment that a former governor and a sitting governor in 2019 would cry that he was rigged out during the election.

“How can we that are on the outside take on an incumbent and then be accused of rigging out an incumbent in the same party, anyone can explain their failure whichever way they like, anyone can also begin to pant and threaten that they will do whatever”, the governor added.

Separately, All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State, yesterday, lampooned Amosun, saying he suffers “political amnesia and out-of-office loneliness.”

The APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, faulted the comment credited to Amosun that Abiodun did not win the 2019 governorship election.

The party described the former governor’s claim as “an after-lunch belching of a man suffering from political amnesia and loneliness.”