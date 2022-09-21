2023: MC Oluomo denies ordering sale of Bola Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s stickers at parks

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) has denied ordering sale of stickers with pictures of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to commercial bus operators and tricycles.

Anyone found with the stickers, he said, should be arrested.

He described the action as another ploy to tarnish his image and de-market Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

A video clip circulating online has eemerged showing an altercation between two people as regards a sticker.

Akinsanya said: “Naturally I would have just ignored knowing that it’s the handiwork of naysayers but being in an election period, I also know their malicious intentions and the cheap political goal they aim to get with the video.

“I am however compelled for the sake of clarity to set the record straight. I did not know anything about the said sticker, neither did I sanction the sale. I’ve been to the location where the incident happened so that we can conduct thorough investigation but we couldn’t find the person.

“We are against anything that would hamper the free flow of business activities or bring hardship to our people.

“I urge our people to be vigilant and remember that we are in an election period, as such, political parties would be looking for ways, both ethical and unethical, to outsmart themselves. I, however, implore them to leave me out of their political permutations and stop maligning my name for the sake of cheap popularity.”