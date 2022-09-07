2023: Omoyele Sowore urges Nigerians to reject failed political hustlers

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has urged Nigerians to reject candidates whom he described as political hustlers.

Sowore made this appeal on Tuesday in a statement via his verified Twitter handle.

His tweet reads, “Reject more of the same! Reject rent seekers, 10 percenters, dissemblers, hypocrites, opportunists, political gerrymanderers, carpetbaggers, corrupt and failed political hustlers pretending to care about only because they want to take advantage of you! #WeCantContinueLikeThis.

“We need a clean break from the despicable past!” he added.

The AAC presidential candidate accompanied his tweet with a video footage showing three other frontline presidential candidates in 2023; Abubakar Atiku, People’s Democratic Party, PDP; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; All Progressives Congress, APC; Peter Obi, Labour Party.

The text of the message in the video, titled, “Story time: A tale of shapeshifters,” reads, “Nigeria, open your eyes. Same people decamping telling sugar coated stories.

“Selfish interest disguised as National interest. Personal safety over the security of citizens. Nigeria deserves a fresh start. Think third force. Vote wisely.”

Recall that Sowore recently ‘revealed’ how he helped Obi emerge as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Sowore made this disclosure at a memorial lecture held in honour of the late human rights lawyer and activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, in Lagos.

He noted that the Labour Party ran into a problem in the course of choosing the candidacy of Obi, as there were calls that Obi should not be presented.

The AAC candidate said he (Sowore) alongside the Senior Advocate of Nigeria and activist, Femi Falana, rose to the occasion by taking legal steps to defend the LP.

He said, “When the Labour Party ran into a problem. There was a member of the LP who insisted that the LP could not present the candidacy of Peter Obi. They had a legal problem. We went and obtain judgment in court; from the Court of Appeal, and handed it over to Falana to use it to defend the Labour Party, and by extension, Peter Obi’s candidacy. Yes! I’m just telling you that we’re in the business of saving people.”

Sowore also claimed he purportedly rescued Obi from being impeached as a governor of Anambra State.

He said there were moves to “flush out Obi in Anambra State twice, Sahara Reporters saved the day. Falana on a daily basis will call me, saying: ‘I don’t know Peter Obi, but we should not allow this injustice to pass, nobody should be impeached,”

As of that time, Sowore said, “Obasanjo was impeaching everybody impeachable at that time in Nigeria. That was how Obi was able to complete two tenures. So when we speak, we know what we’re saying.”

“We are saying that we have been standing with the Nigerian people but we don’t have any sense of entitlement,” he added.