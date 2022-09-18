2023: Ondo PDP chieftains trade words over ticket

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko North East for the 2023 general elections, Hon. Lanre Akintola, has punctured the claims of the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye, representing the constituency at Ondo State House of Assembly, for his failure to secure a return ticket at the party’s primary.

Elegbeleye, the Minority Leader at the Assembly, had, in an interview with a national daily, allegedly claimed that he lost in the primary to those he referred to favoured children of the party’s leadership.

In his reaction to the lawmaker’s claims, Akintola, who defeated the incumbent lawmaker at the party’s primary, described Elegbeleye as the architect of his own failure.

He alleged that Elegbeleye failed in his major responsibility to his constituents at the Assembly.

But Elegbeleye has declared that “no any of House of Assembly member since 1999 has matched my achievements.

“My achievement is what is intimidating my opponents and that is why they can not come out openly and campaign but instead they will rush to Abuja and meet the ruling party leader to be sponsoring them always against me.

“A person who never win his ward or unit for PDP will come out and calling himself a leader on social media in which we all know as a political harlot in our local government and state.”

In a statement signed by Akintola, he also expressed disappointment in the lawmaker’s allegations in which he blamed his loss on the alleged conspiracy of the party’s leadership against him and tampering with the delegates’ list used for the primary.

The statement reads inter alia: “It beats my imagination, though I am not surprised, that Elegbeleye could only point to the empowerment programme he did where he distributed clippers, cutlasses and a few grinding machines to some people in the weeks near the PDP House of Assembly Primary election.

“He believed so well that Akoko North East LGA people are gluttons and politically naive and could be bribed to support him for another empty term, but the people rejected him. And the only thing he could do to save his face now is to resort to cheap blackmail against the party’s leadership as exemplified in his interview where he said that the delegates’ list with which the PDP primaries were conducted was doctored.

“While it is expected of a lawmaker to know why he is elected into the parliament, the minority leader, after spending nearly four years in the State Assembly, still does not know why he was sent there.

“I must state very clearly too and at this point that the essence of sending representatives to the House of Assembly by the people is for the people sent to participate actively in the drafting and making of good laws for the order, development, unity and progress of the State not for the purpose of fighting for personal aggrandisement.

“I can state it very clearly that my role in his emergence then could not be less than emphatic as I walked the nights in the company of very notable leaders in the LGA to put him where he is today, but he could say today that I am nobody.

“The people have spoken through the PDP delegates and by God’s grace and with the support of the good people of Akoko North East LGA, I shall give our people the robust and quality representation they deserve in Akure going forward.

“Our people know those working for their progress, they have preferred a complete gentle man in me, they have preferred a loyal party person, they have preferred a well schooled and properly educated individual in me, they have preferred quality, and no doubt, they will cast the ballots right for me come 2023.

“He should be told to wait for the outcome of his lawsuit rather than ranting in the media space.”