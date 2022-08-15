2023: Oyo North PDP declares support for Seyi Makinde

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo North Senatorial District, has declared its full support for Governor Seyi Makinde/Barr. Bayo Lawal governorship ticket, noting that all its members would work together to ensure the Party’s victory in all elections in 2023.

The party made this declaration in a communique signed by the Oyo North PDP Senatorial Chairman, Hon. Yinusa Yusuff, after a meeting of leaders, stakeholders and members of the party, was held in Iseyin at the weekend.

The meeting observed a minute of silence for the late Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiyu Salau, commiserating with the good people of Iseyin on the demise of the monarch.

The leaders equally declared the readiness of the party to foster unity among all members of the Party in the senatorial district and to work hard for the return of aggrieved party members in the interest of the Party ahead of the forthcoming elections.

At the meeting, which was attended by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Lawal; top government functionaries from Oyo North Senatorial District and notable political figures across the 13 Local Government Areas of the District, leaders of the Party took turns to speak their minds on issues affecting the Party.

The Deputy Governor, Barr. Lawal; Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde, Hon Segun Ogunwuyi, former Chief of Staff to Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Dr Saka Balogun; former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Hameed Gbadamosi; Asiwaju of Igbeti, Chief Jacob Adetoro, local government Chairmen among others, all spoke on the need to work together for the success of the Party in the coming elections.

The communique read in part: “The meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo North Senatorial District, was held under the leadership of the senatorial chairman, Hon. Yinusa Adekunle Yusuff, and attended by the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Barr. Abdulroheem Bayo Lawal, and other notable leaders across the 13 Local Government Areas of the Senatorial District.

“The meeting was well-attended by stakeholders and members of the PDP, who took time to speak their minds on issues affecting the Party in the District, and resolved as follows:

“That the PDP in Oyo North Senatorial District is intact and in full support of the Government of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE.

“That the meeting observed with joy the developmental strides and governance successes recorded in Oyo State and particularly the Oyo North Senatorial District by Governor Makinde and praised him for the massive developments across the four pillars of his administration.

“That there must be unity of purpose and interests across all the Local Governments in the District.

“The Meeting observed that a Party as big as the PDP in Oyo North Senatorial District would have members with certain differences, it, therefore, resolved to set up a Reconciliation Committee to address all issues.

“Resolved to work together to ensure that the PDP wins the 2023 general elections and win it by a landslide across the Senatorial District and therefore, took the decision to Gear up the youth and women wings of the Party across the Senatorial District and to bring back all aggrieved PDP members who have left the Party in the Senatorial District

“The meeting expressed gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, for finding one of us from the zone, His Excellency, Barrister Bayo Lawal, worthy of being named his running mate in the 2023 election and equally thanked Governor Makinde for transmitting power to the Deputy Governor, the first since the restart of democratic rule in 1999.

“That the meeting declared its absolute support for the Governor Makinde/Barr. Lawal Gubernatorial Ticket and the aspirations of all PDP House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial Candidates in the 2023 General Election.”