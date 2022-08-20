2023: Why I paid Chukwuma Soludo an impromptu visit – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has explained why he paid a courtesy visit to the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka.

Recall that the former Anambra State Governor visited Soludo on Friday in closed door meeting.

Obi in a post via his Twitter page disclosed that he paid an an impromptu courtesy call to the governor in order to discuss matters of mutual and national interest

He wrote, “While in Awka, I dropped by my old neighbourhood for an impromptu courtesy call on H.E. Gov. @CCSoludo We discussed matters of mutual and national interest. I was also gratified by the warm reception. – PO”