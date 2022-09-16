2023: PDP appoints Udom Emmanuel, Aminu Tambuwal to lead presidential campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Sokoto State Governor Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).

Both men will be leading a campaign aimed at getting the former ruling party back to power after eight years and helping former Vice President Atiku Abubakar realise his ambition of becoming President of Nigeria.

The appointments were contained in a release signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Thursday.

Governor Emmanuel, who is chairing the Presidential Campaign Council, will be supported by two other governors.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed was named Vice-Chairman of the Council (North), with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde chosen as Vice-Chairman (South).

In all, the Presidential Campaign Council is comprised of 326 people including the Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and the officials mentioned above.

The party’s Board of Trustee Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabba, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, and the party’s governors including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State were all named members of the council. They are part of 314 people designated as members of the council.

Adeyemi Moyegun was named the Administrative Secretary of the council.

On the party’s National Campaign Management Committee, Governor Tambuwal, the DG, will be supported by four deputies.

Former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke is the Deputy Director-General, Operations; Professor Adewale Oladipo is the Deputy DG, Administration; Daar Communications Chairman Raymond Dokpesi is Deputy DG, Technical and Systems, while former Enugu State Governor Okwesilieze Nwodo is the Deputy DG, Research and Strategy.

For the purpose of the campaign, the party has created 15 directorates spread under the four Deputy DGs.

All members of the council are scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday, September 28 at the International Conference Centre In Abuja.