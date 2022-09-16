Politics

2023: PDP appoints Udom Emmanuel, Aminu Tambuwal to lead presidential campaign

September 16, 2022
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to assert its independence by ensuring that the full weight of the law is brought to bear on parties that have introduced the illegal “place holder“ candidate into the nation’s political lexicon.

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Sokoto State Governor Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).

Both men will be leading a campaign aimed at getting the former ruling party back to power after eight years and helping former Vice President Atiku Abubakar realise his ambition of becoming President of Nigeria.

The appointments were contained in a release signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Thursday.

Governor Emmanuel, who is chairing the Presidential Campaign Council, will be supported by two other governors.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed was named Vice-Chairman of the Council (North), with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde chosen as Vice-Chairman (South).

Read Also:  CBN: Nigerians to access eNaira through USSD

In all, the Presidential Campaign Council is comprised of 326 people including the Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and the officials mentioned above.

The party’s Board of Trustee Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabba, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, and the party’s governors including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State were all named members of the council. They are part of 314 people designated as members of the council.

Adeyemi Moyegun was named the Administrative Secretary of the council.

On the party’s National Campaign Management Committee, Governor Tambuwal, the DG, will be supported by four deputies.

Read Also:  US unemployment rate increases to 3.7% in August

Former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke is the Deputy Director-General, Operations; Professor Adewale Oladipo is the Deputy DG, Administration; Daar Communications Chairman Raymond Dokpesi is Deputy DG, Technical and Systems, while former Enugu State Governor Okwesilieze Nwodo is the Deputy DG, Research and Strategy.

For the purpose of the campaign, the party has created 15 directorates spread under the four Deputy DGs.

All members of the council are scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday, September 28 at the International Conference Centre In Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).1

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).2

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).3

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).4

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).5

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).6

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).7

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).8

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).9

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).10

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).11

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while Amina Tambuwal was named Director-General of the party’s National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).12

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories