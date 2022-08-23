2023: PDP, Atiku Abubakar set to announce campaign council

As part of the preparations for the 2023 general election, the leadership of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have concluded arrangements to announce the presidential campaign council that will execute plans and strategies in the fothcoming elections.

A source who is conversant with the workings of the party told newsmen that some leaders of the party have expressed their frustration over the lingering crisis in the party in recent timews and have advised Atiku to move ahead with members of the party who were ready to prosecute the 2023 elections.

The source said the former Vice President has been advised to proceed with the constitution of the campaign council ahead of the polls.

He said, “We appreciate the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as a strong pillar of this party, he is very important to us. But other members are also important. We have to move on.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of Atiku, Paul Ibe, said his boss would carry all critical party members along in his campaign council.