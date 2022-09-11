2023: PDP begs former Katsina SGS to join party

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Katsina State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke on Saturday visited the immediate past Secretary to the Katsina Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, appealing to him to join the party.

Inuwa, who lost the APC gubernatorial ticket to former SMEDAN Boss, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, received the Katsina PDP Governorship candidate and his entourage at his campaign office in Katsina metropolis on Saturday.

Newsmen gathered that the former SGS is unhappy with the conduct of the APC governorship primary election and is not being carried along in the party’s affair since the exercise.

Lado while addressing the former SGS and his team of supporters said: “We are here to appeal to our elder brother, (Mustapha Inuwa), a political force who left the PDP for one reason or the other to come back and join our bid to rescue Nigeria from its present quagmire. We are appealing to him to forgive and forget whatever wrong the party has done to him in the past.

“We know his strength and capacity. We know what he can do. So we are praying and hoping that he will join forces with the PDP to rescue the country.

“With his support, we are much more confident that by God’s grace, PDP will win Katsina State from top to bottom.”

Responding, Dr Inuwa thanked Lado and his team for the visit, noting that there are neither permanent friends nor enemies in politics but interest.

Inuwa harped on the need for Nigerians to elect leaders with the capacity to correct the ills in the society, assuring the PDP delegation that he will discuss with his supporters and get back to them soon.

In turn, the PDP State Chairman, Yusuf Majigiri, appreciated Dr Inuwa for the warm reception accorded to them, expressing optimism that the former SGS and his team of supporters will hearken to their prayers at the end of their consultations.

In the company of Lado and the PDP State Chairman to see the former SGS were Lado’s running mate, Arch. Ahmed Aminu Yar’adua and all the PDP candidates in the state for the 2023 general elections, among several other party stalwarts.