2023: PDP chieftain urges Southwest leaders to unite for Atiku Abubakar

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Dr. Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu, has called on the leadership, major gladiators and stakeholders of the party in the state and South-west geo-political zone, to close ranks to work assiduously to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

Abidikugu, who was an aspirant for Ibadan Southeast/Northeast federal constituency, also urged Nigerians to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to rescue the country from the economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing.

He made the appeal Wednesday while welcoming Atiku and other party chieftains to the ancient city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to meet with the leadership of the party in the South-west geo-political zone.

Abidikugu, who is a UK-based medical consultant and Chairman/CEO, DAKA Foundation, appealed to all Nigerians who are facing the heat of the current challenges to rise to the occasion of electing credible leaders for the sake of the country.

While expressing confidence in the experience of Atiku to fix Nigeria, Abidikugu said the welfare and well-being of Nigerian youths remain paramount in the PDP programme if Atiku is elected the president of the country.

He enjoined leaders of the party in the South-west to show greater commitment to the unity of the party in all their interactions and activities.

According to him, “I want the party leadership in Oyo State and South-west geo-political zone to close ranks, embrace the modernisation agenda as the only sure manifesto for the sustainable socio-economic development and growth of the nation and prosperity of all Nigerians.

“I also urged all party members to restrain themselves from making negative and provocative statements about the party’s candidates at all levels to ensure unity, peace and sanctity within the PDP family.”