2023: Why PDP governors ‘abandoned’ Atiku Abubakar, ‘backed’ Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid

There are strong indications that some governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have pledged to work for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections following the crisis rocking the opposition party in recent times.

It could be recalled that the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential candidate and the subsequent announcement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate, as well as the refusal of Dr Iyorchia Ayu to resign as the National Chairman of the party, have continued to tear the main opposition party apart.

Also, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State resolved to back Atiku’s presidential bid, only if Ayu can tender his resignation, stating that the presidential candidate and the National Chairman of the party can’t come from the same region.

Correspondingly, the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Olubode George, Wike’s Camp amongst other prominent party leaders have called for the replacement of Ayu by a southerner, claiming the party Chairman promised to step down if a Northerner emerged as the party flagbearer.

But, the PDP chairman has refused to quit, stressing that he was elected to lead the party for four years and he intends to do that.

Multiple sources privy to the development to vanguard that following the worsening crisis rocking the opposition party, some PDP governors and leaders have pledged to support Tinubu’s candidacy if the crisis continues.

A source, familiar with the workings of the APC, confirmed the possible alliance with Tinubu, saying “of course, it is true.”

The source said: “From the way the PDP is handling its crisis, you should know that not all the PDP governors will support Atiku. It is clear and glaring.”

But an ally of the former vice-president, who spoke on condition of anonymity, dismissed the speculation, saying “that is not true; there is no truth in that at all.”