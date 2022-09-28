2023: Five PDP governors shun presidential campaign inauguration

Governors in the camp of Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike on Wednesday boycotted the official inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council.

They include Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Wike.

A good number of party leaders perceived to be sympathetic to the Wike’s camp also stayed away from the International Conference Centre, Abuja venue of the inauguration.

However, the remaining PDP Governors loyal to the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar attended the event.

They were: Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).

Also absent from the event was the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. The Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum who stood in for him, said Ayu’s absence was as a result of ill health.