2023: PDP holds presidential rally in Edo Saturday

The Presidential Campaign Train of the Peoples Democratic Party is making a stop in Edo State on Saturday to continue its campaign for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.
The PDP bigwigs are expected to be at the rally which holds 10 am with all elected governors on the platform of the party invited.
The Director-General, Atiku Presidential Campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this in an invite obtained by newsmen on Thursday.
“All elected PDP Governors, Members of the PDP National Working Committee, National Assembly Members, National Executive Council members, the Board of Trustees, Members, state chapters, former governors, former ministers, the PDP candidates and stakeholders to the EDO State Presidential Campaign rally,” will be present.
The venue for the event is the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin city Edo state.
Recall that the presidential rally of the PDP held in Kaduna on Monday was attacked by some suspected thugs, with the Atiku calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to wade-in into the situation.
