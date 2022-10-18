2023: PDP inaugurates Akwa Ibom campaign council

The Akwa Ibom chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has inaugurated its Governorship Campaign Council for the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday in Uyo, Gov. Udom Emmanuel said that the PDP was set for victory at the 2023 poll, expressing optimism that the party’s candidate, Mr Umo Eno would emerge as the governor in 2023.

“Today, all the stakeholders who have been working towards the success of successive elections in this State are here for this historic takeoff and with them in this ship, we are headed to the massive election victory in 2023,” Emmanuel said.

In his remarks, Mr Umo Eno, the state PDP governorship candidate thanked the stakeholders for their numerous support.

Eno promised to would run an inclusive and broad-based administration that would focus on the cardinal aspirations of the people, if elected.

The state PDP Chairman, Mr Aniekan Akpan said that the party was assure of victory in the general election.

“In 2023, the Akwa Ibom people will be delivering all candidates of the PDP in all categories of the elections and most importantly vote themselves into an administration of progress and collective prosperity.”