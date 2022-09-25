2023: PDP members join APC in Oyo

Over 2,000 members of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ona-Ara Local government of Oyo State over the weekend defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mogaji Victor Akinjide led the defected PDP members while Elder Kalejaye led the defected SDP members during the APC meeting at Elekuro High School, Ogbere in Ona-Ara Local Government.

Governor Seyi Makinde hails from Ajia in Ona-Ara Local government area..

Other APC leaders at the meeting were Pa Akintayo, Hon. Kolawole Waliyu (Ikoko), Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, Hon. Hammed Bodunrin Digbi, Hon. Remi Sodiq, Hon. Waheed Ajibade, Hon. Mojeed Delesolu, and Alhaji Amidu Olapade among others.

Oyo APC governorship candidate Senator Teslim Folarin and Oyo Central Senatorial candidate, Dr. Yunus Akintunde received the new members into APC.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Akinjide said they were pleased with the way they were received by Senator Folarin.

Kalejaye stated that performance of Senator Folarin and his emergence as governorship candidate informed their defection, saying the victory of APC in 2023 would not only benefit Ona-Ara LGA but the entire state.

Welcoming the defectors on behalf of Folarin, the Chairman, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle assured them of fairness and equity in the new party.

“I welcome you to our great party, APC as new members, and assure you of all rights accrued to the rest of our members.

“We will ensure that you benefit from every opportunity regarding the welfare of members without sentiments,” he said.

He charged the new members to aggressively mobilise for 2023 electoral victories of all APC candidates.

Folarin commended the defectors, saying they had made the right decision by joining APC.

He promised to carry them along in all party affairs and ensure that they benefit from all available opportunities.

He urged them to go to their respective wards and attend party meetings regularly for updates and other things concerning the party.