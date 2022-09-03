2023: PDP NEC to decide Iyorchia Ayu’s fate on Thursday

Following the unresolved crisis in the main opposition party ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will on Thursday meet to decide the fate of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Saturday Independent gathered that the leadership of the party will decide if Ayu should remain in office or step down following the emergence of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar who is also from the north.

It was further gathered that the Thursday meeting will be preceded on Wednesday by that of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Caucus.

It could be recalled that Senator Ayu had vowed to step down from office if the presidential candidate of the party emerge from the North. But after the emergence of Atiku, the former Senate President insisted that he would not step down.

This is despite the call by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his supporters for Ayu to resign from office.

The Governor insisted that Ayu must go before he would support the presidential ambition of Atiku, noting that it is not justice for the presidential candidate and the party chairman to come from the same region.

Ayu who spoke on BBC Hausa had stated that he would not allow children who are not there when the party was formed to destroy the party.

Governor Wike in his reaction to Ayu’s statement described him as an ingrate who was brought to become the National Chairman of the party.

Worried by the festering crisis and the threat it poses to its cohesion ahead of the coming elections, the party board members have decided to take the bull by the horn and take a firm decision on the propriety of keeping Ayu on the job.

Also expected to feature prominently at the meetings is the issue of nominations into the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

The meetings of the NWC and the National Caucus were initially scheduled for August 10 while those of the BoT and NEC were originally fixed for August 11.

The PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, in an August 8, 2022 statement, attributed the postponement to “unforeseen circumstances.”