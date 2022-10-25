2023: PDP Presidential Campaign releases time-table for remaining events

The People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has released a time-table for its remaining campaign activities leading up to the 2023 general elections.

In the document which was made public, in Abuja, on Tuesday, the PDP standard bearer Atiku Abubakar would on Thursday, October 27, be addressing the Commonwealth of Nations in the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, it would be the turn of Ekiti State, while the campaign rally in Ondo State would hold on Wednesday November 2.

The rally train will be moving to Katsina State on Saturday, November 5, while Borno State will play host to the party on Wednesday, November 9, with Gombe hosting the party on Thursday, November 10.

It will be the turn of Kebbi State to host the campaign rally scheduled to hold on Saturday November 12, while Atiku Abubakar and his team will head for Zamfara State on Sunday, November 13.

Kwara State, North Central Nigeria will be playing host to the PDP team on Monday, November 14, while the team will be in Lagos State for Lagos Business School Lecture on Tuesday, November 15.

The campaign rally in Ogun State is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, while the team would move to Lagos State on Thursday, November 17.

On Friday November 18, Atiku Abubakar and his team will be in Abuja for the Birthday Dinner of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, while the campaign rally in Jigawa State is scheduled to hold on Saturday November 19.

Kano State will have its turn as host on Sunday, November 20, while the party train will be in Ebonyi State on Wednesday, November 23, Enugu State on Thursday 24, and the team will then move to Osun State for the swearing-in ceremony of the Governor elect of the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who won the election under the PDP.

The PDP Presidential Campaign resumes in Oyo State on Monday December 5, and goes back to Osun State for campaign rally on Tuesday December 6, then move to Nasarrawa State on Thursday, December 8.

It would be the turn of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday, December 10 and that of Plateau State is scheduled for Monday, December 12.

On Tuesday, December 13, the campaign rally will hold in Benue State, while it would be the turn of Anambra State on Thursday, December 15.

The PDP standard bearer and his team would travel to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, where the campaign began, on Friday December 16, for the state’s annual Christmas Carol and end the campaign for the year 2022, in Imo State on Saturday December 17.

The campaign rally resumes in the election year of 2023 on Saturday, January 14 in Kogi State and moves to Rivers State on Monday, January 16.

That of Cross River State is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, while the team would be in Delta State on Tuesday January 24 for project commissioning, while the campaign rally for the state holds the following day, January 25.

Sokoto State would play host to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his team on Saturday February 28.

The last leg of the campaign rally is scheduled for Taraba State on Wednesday, February 1, while the Grand Finale of the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally would hold in Adamawa State, the home state of its standard bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, January 2.

The presidential election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023 alongside Senatorial and Federal House of Representatives Elections.