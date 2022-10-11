2023: PDP seeks Nigerians support to return to power

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday flagged off its presidential campaign in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital, and sought the support of Nigerians to return to power at the center in 2023.

The various stakeholders, present and former leaders of the party who spoke at the event, reiterated their assurance that they would address the challenges bedeviling the country today especially insecurity, economic downturn, unemployment if returned to power.

Addressing the mamoth crowd shortly after receiving the PDP Presidential flag, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar reassured that he would rescue Nigeria from hunger, poverty, and also restore unity in the country.

His words: “Nigeria wants to be like Akwa Ibom. You know why, because since 1999, you have not changed party, but you can see the development that is taking place here in Akwa Ibom. You can see the prosperity that is taking place in Akwa Ibom, you can see the security that is available in Akwa Ibom.

“Therefore we want to dedicate the launching of this campaign to the achievements of the Akwa Ibom PDP for good governance. Having said that, you know when PDP came to power in 1999, we met Nigeria in a state of poverty, insecurity, hunger, lack of education.

“We lifted Nigeria from the bottom to the top. We became the biggest economy in Africa, we had peace, we made progress. But when Nigeria said they wanted change, they voted for change in 2015. But what we have seen is poverty, insecurity, lack of jobs and disunity.

“Our children are no longer going to school. So, today, we have inaugurated the flag off of our campaign to rescue Nigeria: to rescue Nigeria from hunger, from poverty, and also bring back the unity that we require in this country.

” I am standing here today to ask Nigerians to vote for PDP. If you vote for PDP, it would be a return to prosperity, it would be a return to unity, and a return to your safety. There would be no more hunger, there would be security.

I swear, If you vote for PDP, you will not be out of School, you will get jobs, there’ll be security, there’ll be unity,”.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state and Chairman of PDP presidential campaign council reassured Nigerians that Atiku/Okowa when elected into power would restore the country’s lost glory.

“Poverty today has gotten to misery indices. I want to remind you that when PDP handed over power, the exchange rate was N186 to a dollar, but today, the exchange rate is almost N800 to a dollar. When PDP handed over power, Nigeria had the largest economy in the entire Africa, but today, all those indices have been battered.

“Today, we want to flag-off the hope for Nigeria, we want to flag off the rescue mission to Nigerians. We want to tell Nigerians that the ship is beginning to sail today. The PDP train is moving today, and all Nigerians are expected to join the train.

“In 2015 Nigerians who are outside the country were returning to Nigeria, now every single Nigerian, students, professionals, are eager to leave Nigeria. This is the first time students will be at home, losing a whole academic session, in the current dispensation.

“We promise Nigerians that as we flag-off this campaign today we flag-off hope, mission to restore, rescue Nigeria. We have a team that will restore this country to it’s lost glory. Nigeria is a great nation of a great people and we must elect people who have strong pedigree in managing successful enterprises to lead this country.

“I repeat again, if you cannot manage a Kiosk, you can’t manage a multinational. If we had not given another party a chance, Nigerians would not have known that any other party will sink the ship of our economy, rubbish our currency, destroy our education system. Today I’m happy Nigerians have seen the difference”

Similarly in his remarks, the Director General of Atiku/Okowa Campaign organisation, and Governor Of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal described Atiku and Okowa as most competent candidates running for the presidency of the country in 2023.

” They have the competence, capacity to move the country forward. Our party is on a mission to rescue Nigeria and reatore its values. They are planning to plant a seed of discord in this country and we must not allow that to happen. I appeal to all of you, men and women of goodwill to join us in this train of Atiku/Okowa to rescue Nigeria.”, Gov Tambuwal said.

In a message of goodwill Senator Uche Ekwunife representing Anambra Central Senatorial district said Nigeria needs a leader that understands the problems of the country and would be able to offer solutions to the problems, stressing, “And I believe that we have a total package in Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket”

On his part the Minority leader House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu reminded Nigerians that in 2015 when PDP handed over power to the APC-led administration, everything was working.

He however regretted that, “today all we are seeing is hopelessness, a situation people are being butchered as if they are fowls, farmers cannot go to their farms because of insecurity. I urge you to support Atiku/Okowa, they are credible people that can restore Nigeria”

On his part, National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu thanked party faithful for coming out in large numbers to flag off the campaign and urged all members of the party to join the PDP movement, stressing”. We Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to come and rescue them.

” Nigerians are hungry, suffering from all sorts of sickness. Nigerians cannot sleep in peace because of insecurity, Nigerians are getting more and more divided. Let us join hands to rescue Nigeria. Nigerians PDP will not disappoint you”

Similarly, the PDP National woman leader Professor Stella Effah-Attoe described the Atiku/Okowa ticket as a wonderful pair that would bring significant changes to Nigeria.

“These are very experienced and enlightened gentlemen who will transform education in this country, who’ll ensure adequate security for Nigerians, transform the economy of Nigeria. Nigerians please wherever you see the umbrella vote for the umbrella from the top to the bottom”, She said.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, assured the party’s readiness to reset and unify Nigeria adding: “We assure you that once the team of PDP comes to power, in four years we would change the narratives. You can go to School, farm, you can move freely in Nigeria without harassment,”

A former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara described PDP as a party to beat, stressing: “Our presidential candidate and the vice are candidates to beat. PDP is the only party today in Nigeria that is and ready to take over power. No other party has even constituted its campaign council. They are only copycats”

Other former Senator Presidents and stakeholders of the PDP present at the event were Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Senator David Mark, Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye, governor Adamu Muazu of Adamawa State, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Prince Uche Secondus to mention a few.

Expectedly Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and Benue State governors were absent at meeting, due to the unresolved leadership crisis in the party.