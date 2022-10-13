2023: Peter Obi, Labour Party to flag-off presidential campaign in Nasarawa

The Labour Party (LP) is set to officially begin its presidential campaign in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on October 18.

Alexander Emmanuel, the party’s state chairman, told newsmen at a press conference on Thursday in Lafia.

According to him, preparations for the drill have been completed.

He explained that the party chose Nasarawa for the presidential campaign kick-off because of the state’s support for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running partner, Yusuf Ahmed-Datti.

He praised the party’s followers for their efforts in rallying support for the Obi/Datti ticket.

“Just like how other states of the country have been massively supporting the Labour party’s presidential candidate, Nasarawa State was the first to organize a street march in support of the Obi/Datti ticket.”

“And I think that should be the reason the LP’s national leadership chooses Nasarawa state for the campaign flag-off on October 18, 2022,” he said.

Meanwhile, he noted that he expected party supporters and other Nigerians from around the country to attend.

“So, I am urging everyone who has been yearning for a better Nigeria to come out in their numbers to welcome Obi and Datti to Lafia on Tuesday, Oct. 18,” he said.

Given Nigerians’ trust in Peter Obi and other candidates to turn the country around, the state chairman expressed optimism that the LP will win the 2023 general election.