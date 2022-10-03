2023: Peter Obi recognizes toddler supporter, describes her poster girl

The Presidential candidate of the opposition Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has recognised the toddler in a viral video, naming her the poster girl of his 2023 campaign.

Obi commended the toddler, Chioma Success, for her energetic display during the Independence Day mega rally last Saturday, October 1.

The former Anambra Governor tweeted the viral video, while applauding little Chioma’s vibrancy during the rally.

He also noted that the struggle to rescue Nigeria from poor leadership is solely for the sake of little Chioma and many others like her.

Obi in his post tweeted: “The fight to take Nigeria back is for the sake of this little girl, Chioma, and for the sake of every Nigerian child – Amina, Yinka, Akpan, Abdul, Asake- including the unborn children. Chioma is now the poster child of this seminal campaign and process of national rebirth. I salute her passion and innocent gravitas.-PO.”

Recall that the video of little Chioma spotting the Nigerian jersey while holding the Labour Party flag went viral on social media.

Having seen her drive as she joined the adults to march on for their principal, a particular man lifted her up above the crowd to her utmost excitement amid loud cheers from others.

The video which has since gone viral has continued to attract positive remarks.