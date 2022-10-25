The Obi-Datti Media Campaign office has urged Nigerians to be weary of persons who were seeking to rule over the affairs of the nation using proxies.
The campaign office said this in response to a challenge thrown to the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, by the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, SAN, asking Obi’s son to organize a successful campaign rally in his state Anambra, akin to what APC flag bearer’s son Seyi Tinubu, did for his dad in Lagos.
It said Keyamo forgot to differentiate the two sons, and their fathers.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- 2023: PDP Presidential Campaign releases time-table for remaining events
- Nyesom Wike: I feel proud with Muhammadu Buhari award
- 2023: Peter Obi urges Nigerians to reject Presidency by proxy
- Godwin Obaseki: Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 elections
- Nyesom Wike: Atiku Abubakar does not deserve Rivers PDP votes
- Nentawe Yilwatda: What Bola Tinubu did in Lagos is like what is obtainable in US
- Osun election: Suspected vote traders granted bail
- Peter Obi: How I plan to fix flooding if elected president
- Court: Prince Otu qualified to remain Cross River APC guber candidate
- Lagos APC: We’re not responsible for attack on Jandor
This was contained in a statement signed by the Obi-Datti Media Campaign Office which was made available to Vanguard, in Abuja, on Tuesday.
It read in part, “The only thing that joins Obi and Tinubu is that they were once governors of states in Nigeria.
“This assertion is verifiable for Keyamo and his other hirelings.
“If Keyamo had taken time to study the family he speaks for very well he would have avoided this comparison that is bound to expose the life of his Principal and understand why the entire household is headlong in the campaign.“
It further said, “The other time Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi was threatening fire and brimstone over Lagos, then the daughter and now the son is showing off with rally.
“Do you blame a people struggling to keep a family business?
“Obi’s family is not part of his politcs, they are running their lives, contributing to development without nearing public funds.
“Obi-Datti Media office also noticed that Tinubu’s wife and some First Ladies took government airplane to campaign spots because they can hardly exist without government patronage.
“The LP Candidate, Peter Obi is the man seeking the mandate of the Nigerian people to serve them as President not any other member of his family. He has said it repeatedly that Nigerians must reject anybody desiring to be President by proxy.
“We therefore join our candidate to demand that candidates, not their wives , sons or daughters are seeking for the peoples votes and they should be scrutinized by the people.
“It’s dangerous and discomforting when we cannot differentiate public funds from family and private funds and a serving Minister of the Republic is defending and celebrating it.
“But that is exactly what Nigerian youths through the Obidient Movement are out to halt through their take back Nigeria mantra.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Yul Edochie: Leave judgement to God
- Nyesom Wike: Why PDP campaign posters in Rivers don’t have Atiku Abubakar, Iyorchia Ayu’s photos
- 2023: Why Obidients are angry – Peter Obi
- Funke Akindele: God called us to change Lagos story
- 2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate’s convoy attacked
- Akwa Ibom 2023: YPP guber candidate pledges N50 billion economic trust fund, 500,000 jobs in two years
- Peter Obi reacts to Baba Ahmed’s #EndSARS ‘massacre’ comment
- Muhammadu Buhari’s aide knocks Peter Obi for donating 24 loaves of bread to thousands of flood victims
- Ifeanyi Okowa: PDP will win Anambra in 2023
- 2023: 12,963 APC members defects to PDP in Katsina