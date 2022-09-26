2023: Peter Obi visits Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed on Sunday visited former military presidents, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB).

Obi disclosed this via posts made on his official Facebook Page.

“It was a pleasure and honour for me and my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to be hosted by Nigeria’s military president, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, at his home in Minna today,” Obi posted.

Adding, “Gen. Abubakar is a true statesman with an abiding love for Nigeria who fueled our hope for a better future.”

In a similar post on the same day, the former Anambra State governor made a post about his visit to IBB’s home saying, “Today, my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I visited President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR, at his home in Minna.

“He received us very warmly and we had insightful conversations on the state of affairs in our country.

“We are grateful to IBB for his fatherly welcome and counsel,” the LP presidential flagbearer stated.

Obi’s visit to the former presidents’ homes come a day after thousands of supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, staged a peaceful rally in Abuja.

The pro-Obi supporters marched from the Unity Fountain to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium amid heavy security.

At the rally alongside the pro-Obi supporters were officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The supporters said they match became imperative as to show that Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, have great physical structures way beyond social media.