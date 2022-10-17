2023: Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti visit Sheikh Gumi in Kaduna

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Baba-Ahmed Datti, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, in Kaduna State.

Obi and Datti arrived in the state on Monday to meet with the Arewa Joint Committee.

The former governor of Anambra State shared pictures of the visit to Gumi on his Twitter page.

He captioned the photos, “Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed and I stopped by for a courtesy call on Sheikh Gumi at his official residence in Kaduna.”