2023: Peter Obi’s supporters hold solidarity rally across Nigeria

Peter Obi followers on Saturday held solidarity rallies in several parts of Nigeria to mop up support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

The supporters trooped out in their numbers to canvass for the former Anambra State governor in different zones of the country including Jos, Plateau State; Abakaliki in Ebonyi State; Imo State; Abia State; Bayelsa State; Awka, Anambra State, and Suleja in Niger State.

The rallies created a buzz on various social media platforms with the supporters sharing photos of the marches held.

But there was a disruption of the march in Ebonyi State when police teargassed the supporters. Obi followers accused Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of ordering the disruption, a claim he denied. The rally later continued with the participants marching through several streets in Abakaliki.

In the north-central state of Plateau, Obi’s supporters carried banners with different inscriptions. They gathered at the Secretariat Junction around 9:00 a.m to ramp up their push for the LP flagbearer.

It was a similar story in Imo State as Obi’s followers poured into the streets, canvassing for the former banker. They say their candidate has the credentials to take Nigeria out of economic hardship, adding that the rally was meant to send a strong message to other contenders that Obi’s supporters are not only on social media.

Imo was not the only place that witnessed the rally as Obi’s supporters in Bayelsa State marched along major roads to mobilise for the former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obidients, as they are known, were armed with placards carrying different inscriptions like “Our Mumu don do,” “We need someone that will fix Nigeria,” “Peter Obi stands the better chance to restore Nigeria,” among others.

There were also marches in Awka, the Anambra State capital, and Suleja in Niger State.

Exactly a week ago, the LP candidate’s supporters held similar rallies in Taraba, Benue, Ondo, and Enugu states, advocating a shift in Nigeria’s political order.

The recent marches, observers say, are a departure from the norm. Comprised majorly of young people, Obi’s support base is expected to swell further in the months leading to the 2023 elections.