2023: Peter Obi’s supporters stage march in Ebonyi despite disruptions

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, was on Saturday grounded by a mammoth crowd popularly known as ‘Obidients’ who staged a one-million-man march in support of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Earlier on Saturday, there was an attempt to disrupt the rally by policemen who stormed Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, where Obi’s supporters were converging for the rally.

The policemen stormed Mile 50 and shot tear gas canisters into the air to disperse the surging crowd, making them run inside the Pastoral Centre, locked the gate, while the policemen barricaded the area.

But the action of the policemen did not deter the ‘Obidients’, as some of them that were converging at Grand Area Event Centre, a stone throw from pastoral centre Abakaliki, defiled the situation and took off for the rally, a development that emboldened others to join.

The march which lasted for about four hours caused a heavy gridlock in the capital city.

Ebonyi State Coordinator of Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), Dr. John Agha, commended the Obi supporters for holding the rally, against all odds.

He described as ill motivated, the attempt by policemen to disrupt the rally and urged the people to remain resolute in their support for Peter Obi.

Agha noted that Mr Obi was the only presidential candidate that will take the country out of bad leadership.

Meanwhile, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State who was accused of ordering policemen to disrupt the rally has exonerated himself.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Mr Chooks Oko, said Umahi was not aware of any disruption of a rally by supporters of Labour Party Presidential candidate in the State.

The statement reads:”The attention of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State has been drawn to some online publications and rumours making the rounds that he ordered the disruption of a gathering in support of one of the presidential candidates in the 2023 elections. This is not true.

“The Executive Governor of Ebonyi state is certainly not aware of any disruption of any gathering as he didn’t order any. He is a democrat who believes firmly in the rule of law. He wishes every contending politician the very best and will insist on a level playing ground for all. If it is true that the police dispersed people, the answer will surely rest with the police.

“For record purposes, the relevant government agencies had approved the use of Abakaliki township stadium for a rally by the Labour party subject to the payment of some specified fees. Rather than pay the fees, it was gathered, the organizers chose to empty into the streets causing some untold hardships on the hapless citizens going about their daily pursuits.

“The police, we are told, had to step in to restore law and order.

“The Governor appeals to all citizens to always abide by the dictates of the law and decent living so that law and order will always reign supreme.

“He wishes all political parties and their candidates well and enjoins all to play the game by the rules.”