2023: Plateau governor warns politicians not to scare investors with campaign of calumny

The Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has cautioned politicians to desist from politics of killing the state’s economy through campaigns of calumny capable of driving away investors from investing in the state.

The governor, who was responding to recent controversies surrounding the planned rebuilding of the Jos Main Market by Jaiz Bank at a cost of N10b, described it as unnecessary and a distraction orchestrated by politicians who want to score cheap political points.

Governor Lalong spoke while performing the foundation laying and unveiling ceremony of two housing estates in Jos at Palm Estate in Dwei, Du District of Jos South Local Government Area being developed by Odigbo Properties Limited.

The governor said the initiative was one of the benefits of restored peace and stability in Plateau State.

He commended the developer for choosing to come to Plateau State and provide housing for the citizens who are in need of it due to the huge deficit in the sector.

He said: “Let me make it abundantly clear that the Jos Main Market will forever remain the property of the Plateau State Government managed by the Jos Main Market Authority while the 40 year lease is for individuals that will buy the shops and not Jaiz Bank. I appeal to our people not to pay attention to the propaganda and political exaggerations being peddled that the market will be sold out to an Islamic bank.”

“Even though we are in a political period, let us always separate politics from Governance as Plateau State is greater than our individual ambitions,” the governor added.

Chairman of Odigbo Properties Limited, Mr. Chikezie Tony, said the estate which will have about 300 houses of 3, 2, and 1 bedrooms will be constructed with the highest quality and sold at affordable prices.

The governor thereafter moved to Zanwra Nkienwhiea in Miango, Bassa Local Government for the foundation-laying of the Workers Housing Estate carried out by the Nigerian Labour Congress and a private developer, Drallop Services Ltd.

NLC Chairman, Comrade Eugene Manji, said the Workers Housing Estate has been named after Governor Lalong for his commitment to the welfare of workers and the passion to improve the living standards of Workers and their families.