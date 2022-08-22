2023: Police arrest man for destroying PDP billboards in Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Monday detained a young man for pulling down billboards belonging to the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

The suspect was said to have been caught destroying billboards by the Makurdi Local Government Area task force in Wurukum area of the capital city.

Speaking to journalists, the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Bemgba Iortyom, said the suspect was found on Monday morning destroying the party billboards.

Iortyom said, “When we heard about it, we tried to get first information about what had happened, and we advised the Task Force to call in the police.

“We have been suffering from such acts before now where all our billboards were destroyed. We have lost count of how many of our billboards have been destroyed in the past.

“One was recently destroyed at Oshigbudu in Agatu, Wadata, New GRA, and so on. We have met with the Police Commissioner.

“When we got to where the task force was holding him (the suspect), we asked that he be brought to the police. He is now in the custody of the police, and we are here as an interested party.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed the arrest, adding that the suspect may be charged in court soon.