2023: Power will shift in Abia – YPP candidate

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Abia State, Enyinnaya Nwafor, has said that power will shift from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to his party in next year’s election.

He said PDP would be rattled by the winning strategies of the YPP, which are driven by youths.

The candidate told reporters in Lagos that the youths are clamouring for change in Abia, adding that his party is a platform for them.

He saud:”I will drive development and realise the Abia of my dream.”

Nwafor, an engineer, said Abia should not experience poverty as God’s own state immensely blessed with natural endowment.

In his view, the economic potentials of the state can be better harnessed by him for development.

Uwafor, an engineer, promised to develop kaolin in Abia South and cashew production in Ishikuator.

He said:”We need industries in Abia. This will create jobs for youths and insecurity will reduce.”

The candidate attributed the kidnappings in the Southeast to soaring unemployment, urging the youths not to despair.

Uwafor said he would be an investment-driven governor, adding that the abundant resources will serve as impetus.

He promised to bring his private sector experience and exposure as an employer of over 105,000 workers to bear on governance.

He said dependence on allocation from Abuja is old fashioned, adding that state governments should think out of the box and generate revenue for development.

He promised to fix Aba-Port-Harcourt. If elected.

Uwafor described himself as a product of a political family in the state.

He acknowledged the charter of equity, but clarified that zoning is not sacrosanct.