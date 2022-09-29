2023: Presidential candidates, party chairmen set to sign peace accord

Some presidential candidates and chairmen of the 18 registered political parties have started arriving the International Conference Centre (ICC) for the 1st signing of the National Peace Accord ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The peace accord is organised by the National Peace Committee headed by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

The initiative was conceived in 2014 in response to emerging threats occasioned by the 2015 general elections.

Candidates at the ceremony about to kick off include vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Kashim Shettima; presidential candidates of Action Alliance (AA) Omoleye Sowore and his New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart Omoleye and Senator Rabiu Kwanwaso.

The national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullah Adamu, is also on seat for the occassion.