2023: I never quit Ebonyi governorship race – Labour Party candidate

The candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 governorship race in Ebonyi State, Mr Splendour Eze, has denied the insinuation in some quarters that he had withdrawn from the race.

Eze who doubles as the State Chairman of the Party in the state said he never wrote any letter of withdrawal from the race, as speculated.

According to him, if there was any letter of withdrawal bearing his name and signature, the public and the relevant authorities should disregard it as it’s a forged document.

He stated this in an interview in Abakaliki, on Tuesday, while reacting to the rumour making the rounds that Arc. Edward Nkwegu is now the holder of the party’s governorship ticket in Ebonyi State.

Nkwegu who contested the APC governorship primary and lost defected to the Labour Party where a supplementary governorship primary was held and he emerged the winner. But Mr Eze who won the first governorship primary of LP in the state said he never withdrew to warrant a supplementary primary.

Stressing he was the authentic governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state, he said the judgement of a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki has since upheld his candidature, in August this year.

Eze said, “The Federal High Court Abakaliki judgement in my favour, did not come as a surprise to me, because the new Electoral Act made it clear that a validly nominated candidate must personally withdraw and personally submit the same withdrawal letter to the national leadership of the party. In my own case, it is different because I did not withdraw.

“My signature was forged in the purported withdrawal letter, without my consent.

“Arc. Edward Nkwegu, was still in the APC when the LP primaries were conducted in Ebonyi State. As a matter of fact, he (Arc. Edward Nkwegu) contested primary elections in APC and got eight votes. He failed woefully. He, thereafter, went to the national chairman of LP through the organising secretary and struck a deal with them to dissolve my executive members so that he will have the opportunity of controlling the party’s structure in Ebonyi State.”

Efforts to get the APC chieftain, Arc. Edward Nkwegu, for reaction, on Tuesday, failed.

Nkwegu didn’t pick up calls by newsmen or respond to several messages sent to his mobile as of the time of filing this report.