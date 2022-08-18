2023: Rabiu Kwankwaso appoints campaign spokespersons

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has appointed Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin and Ladipo Johnson as spokespersons for his 2023 campaign.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ibrahim Adamu, a personal assistant to Kwankwaso in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the statement, Jibrin and Johnson were appointed due to their competence and commitment.

“The duo are chosen because of their wealth of experience in strategic communication, their commitment to the NNPP, their extensive network and reach as well as their belief in our shared conviction that a New and Better Nigeria is possible if we work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith.

“Dr. Jibrin is a former ranking member of the House of Representatives with extensive experience in campaign management and public affairs.

“An astute politician and consummate mobilizer, Jibrin holds a BSc, MSc and PhD from the University of Abuja and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with majors in politics, diplomacy and International Affairs.

“He holds a PLD, SEP, and MBA from Harvard, London and SBS Zurich respectively. He also completed programs on negotiation, decision making, strategy and marketing from the Harvard and European Institute of Business Administration INSEAD France.

“Johnson is a Barrister in Law, Managing Partner at Agbese & Johnson (Legal Consultants) and also the president of the African Institute of Enterprise Development and Management. A renowned public affairs analyst and a former gubernatorial and House of Representative candidate in Lagos State, Barr. Johnson is a graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) and the Convener of Johnson Initiative for Positive Impact,” the statement read.

Kwankwaso urges his spokesmen to take the message of the NNPP to Nigerians.