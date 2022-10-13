2023: Rabiu Kwankwaso launches NNPP secretariat in Lagos

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday commissioned the Lagos State Secretariat of the party in Lagos amid pomp and pageantry.

The NNPP Secretariat is located at Fadeyi Bus Stop, along Ikorodu Road in Lagos.

Thousands of supporters wearing red caps who gathered at the secretariat hoisting party’s flags and posters, heralded Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State, with a loud ovation.

The crowd, comprising members of the Kwankwasiyya movement obstructed the free flow of traffic along Ikorodu Road for some hours before dispersion.

While inaugurating the secretariat, Kwankwaso assured the cheering crowd of protection of their interest.

The presidential candidate, who expressed joy at the level of their acceptance, urged them to maintain peace and order before, during and after the elections.

The NNPP Publicity Secretary, Mr Richard Benson, said that a lot of people were still defecting in droves from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP into the NNPP.

Benson described the inauguration of the NNPP secretariat in the state as the mark of another new beginning in the politics of Lagos State.

“The huge crowd still gathered even though we informed our members not to come en mass so as not to cause unnecessary traffic gridlock here on the major highway.

“Despite this, the crowd affected the traffic. This is a signal that NNPP is on the ground in Lagos

“We are here to contest elections in 2023 and win and as it stands today, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso will become the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

“Our structures are all over the country and we are going out to win,” he said.

The event had in attendance members of the Kwankwasai group, party chieftains and candidates for the 2023 elections.