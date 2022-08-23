2023: Rabiu Kwankwaso’s supporters die in auto crash

Six supporters of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have lost their lives in a motor accident.

The accident happened at the weekend in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, when Kwankwaso visited the state for a meeting with stakeholders of the party.

It was gathered that a vehicle conveying the supporters of the former Kano state governor lost control and somersaulted several times, which led to their death.

According to reports, four accident victims died on the spot, while two others died in the hospital.

Several other vehicle occupants sustained various degrees of injury and are receiving medical attention in an undisclosed government hospital in the state.

However, before returning to his base, Kwankwaso, visited the families of the deceased and condoled with them over the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has lamented the sudden death of the NNPP supporters.

He condoled with the families and the party’s leadership over the unfortunate incident.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday, Sule also urged more caution as the country inches towards another political campaign.

He prayed that God accepts the souls of those who lost their lives in the accident and wished those who sustained injuries quick recovery.