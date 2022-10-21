2023: Rilwan Akanbi mobilises support groups for Bola Tinubu

Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi has met with representatives and leaders of not less than ten groups which composes of market and co-operative groups in Oyo State.

The meeting objective is to engage them so as to galvanize and mobilize all their members to get their PVCs and also vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Oyo State in 2023 Presidential Election, in order to reduce voters apathy that has reoccurred in the last two elections.

The groups also implored Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi to visit all markets and organizations across board in order to take Asiwaju’s Campaign to the grassroots.

They also added that they believe in Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi on anything he is bringing to them because he has been the only Politician who have always engage and support the masses even when he is no more holding any political office.

They said they are not only supporting Asiwaju’s aspiration because of his high graded integrity but also because this aspiration is being brought to them by Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi who is of impeccable character. They believe and stand with Asiwaju’s Mandate.

The groups and associations identified are: Ibadan Progressive Marketers Association; Ibadan Industrial Agric Machinery Spare Parts; Labaowo Ogunpa Market; Nigeria Society Of Professional Tailors; Mokola Ifesowapo CICS; Mokola Al-meen CICS; Apete Ibadan Albarka CICS; Ifesowapo Motor Scraps: Plank Sellers Association Of Oyo State: Apete Ibadan Albarka.