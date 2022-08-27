2023: Rivers youths march for Peter Obi

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi trooped out on the streets of Port Harcourt in support of Obi/Dati candidacy despite the early morning rainfall.

The exercise was tagged 2-Million-man March for Peter Obi.

The young people marched from the popular Oil Mill Market and are currently heading to the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt.

Some of the youths said the exercise was to show that “Peter Obi has the required structure” to win the presidential election next year.