2023: Rotimi Akeredolu tipped to head APC South-West campaign council

A former Commissioner for Tourism in Ondo State, Mr. Femi Adekanmbi, has tipped Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the most qualified to head the Bola Ahmed/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign committee in the zone.

The APC created Zonal Directorates for the six geopolitical zones to be headed by Governors.

Multiple sources confirmed to journalists in Akure that barring any unforeseen circumstances, Akeredolu will oversee the Bola Ahmed/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign in the South West.

Adekanmbi, who spoke to journalists in Akure, said the Governor would lead the party to victory in the zone.

He noted Akeredolu, being Chairman of APC South West Governors’ Forum, has the knack for getting results.

According to him: “I can tell you that Akeredolu is the most qualified, apart from the fact that he is the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum. Don’t forget the fact that he has been performing excellently well in that aspect. He championed the call for Southern presidency.

“If Aketi contests any election in the South west today, he would win resoundingly.

“Let me tell you that he’s going to succeed in it and he’s going to come out victorious in all the six states and it is a pride for us in Ondo state to have him as the head of the campaign committee.”